Q·Episode

Tuesday, May 3, 2022: Don Was, Diana Krall

Today on Q with Tom Power: musician and producer Don Was, jazz pianist and singer Diana Krall.

CBC Radio ·
Musician and producer Don Was, jazz pianist and singer Diana Krall. (Gabi Porter, Cathy Irving/CBC)

  • Musician and producer Don Was discusses his work with artists like Bonnie Raitt, Bob Dylan and the Rolling Stones — plus, where he thinks genius comes from and what makes great new music.

  • Jazz pianist and singer Diana Krall talks about her latest album, This Dream of You, which honours her late producer Tommy LiPuma.

