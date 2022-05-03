Tuesday, May 3, 2022: Don Was, Diana Krall
Today on Q with Tom Power: musician and producer Don Was, jazz pianist and singer Diana Krall.
Today on Q with Tom Power:
Musician and producer Don Was discusses his work with artists like Bonnie Raitt, Bob Dylan and the Rolling Stones — plus, where he thinks genius comes from and what makes great new music.
Jazz pianist and singer Diana Krall talks about her latest album, This Dream of You, which honours her late producer Tommy LiPuma.
