Game of Thrones finale: How does the series' ending affect its legacy?
The q screen panel discusses Game of Thrones, which came to an end with Sunday's highly-anticipated finale.
Listen13:36
Every week, the q screen panel convenes to look at the biggest stories happening in the worlds of film, television and streaming entertainment. This week, CBC's Amanda Parris and arts writer John Semley join host Tom Power to talk about the final episode of Game of Thrones.
— Produced by Ben Jamieson
Miss an episode of CBC q? Download our podcast.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.