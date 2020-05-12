Tuesday, May 12, 2020: Josh Gad, Zoë Bell and more
Today on q: actor Josh Gad, stuntwoman and actress Zoë Bell, film and television graphic designer Annie Atkins, actor LeVar Burton.
Today on q, with host Tom Power:
-
Actor Josh Gad explores the power of nostalgia during a pandemic with a new YouTube series called Reunited Apart, which reunites casts of classic movies like The Goonies and Back To The Future.
-
Hollywood stuntwoman Zoë Bell talks about making her all-female Boss Bitch Fight Challenge video, which includes actresses like Scarlett Johansson, Daryl Hannah and Halle Berry.
-
Film and TV graphic designer Annie Atkins discusses the painstaking creative process behind making props like maps, train tickets, letters, newspapers and more.
- Actor LeVar Burton talks about the value of stories and storytelling, and why he wants adults to take some time to enjoy a good story on his podcast LeVar Burton Reads.
