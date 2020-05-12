Skip to Main Content
Tuesday, May 12, 2020: Josh Gad, Zoë Bell and more
Today on q: actor Josh Gad, stuntwoman and actress Zoë Bell, film and television graphic designer Annie Atkins, actor LeVar Burton.
Tom Power is the host of CBC Radio’s q. (Dustin Rabin)

Today on q, with host Tom Power:

  • Actor Josh Gad explores the power of nostalgia during a pandemic with a new YouTube series called Reunited Apart, which reunites casts of classic movies like The Goonies and Back To The Future.

  • Hollywood stuntwoman Zoë Bell talks about making her all-female Boss Bitch Fight Challenge video, which includes actresses like Scarlett Johansson, Daryl Hannah and Halle Berry.

  • Film and TV graphic designer Annie Atkins discusses the painstaking creative process behind making props like maps, train tickets, letters, newspapers and more.

  • Actor LeVar Burton talks about the value of stories and storytelling, and why he wants adults to take some time to enjoy a good story on his podcast LeVar Burton Reads.

