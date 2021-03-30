Tuesday, March 30, 2021: Melanie Scrofano, Tim Burgess and more

Today on Q , with host Tom Power:

Wynonna Earp star Melanie Scrofano tells us how fans rescued Season 4 after a long hiatus and financial troubles put the cult-hit Canadian show in jeopardy.

Musician Tim Burgess of The Charlatans talks about bringing joy to audiences around the world with Tim's Twitter Listening Parties.

Publicist and music journalist Dalton Higgins discusses the legacy of the late singer Jay McGee (also known as Mr. Q), who recorded some of the earliest rap songs to be released in Canada.

Canadian poet Canisia Lubrin reads an excerpt from her award-winning collection, The Dyzgraphxst.