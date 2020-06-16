Skip to Main Content
Tuesday, June 16, 2020: Yusuf Cat Stevens, Robert Davidson and more
Today on q: singer-songwriter Yusuf Cat Stevens, This is not a Drake podcast host and q producer Ty Harper, jazz historian and musician Loren Schoenberg on Ella Fitzgerald, artist Robert Davidson.
Singer-songwriter Yusuf Cat Stevens, rapper Drake, jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald, artist Robert Davidson. (Cat-O-Log/Universal Music Canada, Getty Images, Getty Images, Robert Davidson and Knowledge.ca)

Today on q, with host Tom Power:

  • Singer-songwriter Yusuf Cat Stevens

  • This is not a Drake podcast host and q producer Ty Harper

  • Jazz historian and musician Loren Schoenberg on Ella Fitzgerald

  • Artist Robert Davidson

