Nirvana sues Marc Jacobs over iconic smiley face logo
Our fashion columnist Mosha Lundström Halbert unpacks the controversy brewing between designer Marc Jacobs and representatives for Nirvana. The band is suing Jacobs for using their trademarked smiley face logo on a new collection of clothing.
Our fashion columnist Mosha Lundström Halbert joins Tom Power live from Miami to unpack the controversy brewing between designer Marc Jacobs and representatives for Nirvana. Jacobs is celebrating the anniversary of his infamous grunge collection with a recently-reissued Redux Grunge line, which includes T-shirts that very strongly resemble the iconic band's trademarked smiley face logo. It's said that Kurt Cobain doodled the logo back in 1991 and it can still be found on official band T-shirts to this day. Now, Nirvana's surviving members are suing the designer for copyright infringement.
— Produced by Ben Jamieson
