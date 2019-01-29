Tidying guru Marie Kondo talks big messes, Shintoism and viral fame
Marie Kondo is the Japanese organization guru behind the best-sellers The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up and Spark Joy, and the smash hit Netflix series Tidying Up With Marie Kondo. Her core teaching is that we should only hold on to the things that "spark joy" in our lives.
Kondo's followers, known as "Konverts," say her methods are truly transformative, but her critics see her KonMari method of organization as faddish and severe.
With the aid of her interpreter, Marie Iida, Kondo spoke to q's Tom Power about bringing her ideas to a North American audience and how her life has changed with viral fame.
As for her critics, Kondo said that she's aware of the strong reaction some people have to her advice (particularly when it comes to downsizing book collections), but it doesn't upset her.
"I do feel it was a misunderstanding of my core message, but I don't think there's anything wrong with the criticism per se," Kondo told Power. "I think this method — what it's doing is creating a very strong emotion, a strong reaction in people that learned about it, and this necessarily isn't a bad thing for me because it creates an opportunity for people to understand what they're passionate about."
"If this message moves you or frustrates you in a certain way, you should be exploring why. And that should allow you to understand what you're passionate about and what you find valuable in life," said Kondo.
Hear the full interview with Marie Kondo near the top of this page, where she also talks about how the Shinto religion has shaped her ideas and what first inspired her to spark joy. Tidying Up With Marie Kondo is streaming now on Netflix.
— Produced by Chris Trowbridge
Miss an episode of CBC q? Download our podcast.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.