Controversy after female Overwatch player is revealed to be an imposter

Five years ago, Gamergate was making headlines as female gamers faced abusive online messages, threats of sexual violence and doxxing.

Now, there's a new controversy shaking up the gaming world, which paints a picture of what's changed for female gamers and what hasn't. It has to do with the video game Overwatch and a mysterious player named Ellie.



Kate Gray is a journalist who writes about video games for the website Kotaku. She joins Tom Power live from Montreal to tell us more about this story.

— Produced by Frank Palmer