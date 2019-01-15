Why Hollywood screenwriter Mike White wanted to test his limits by competing on Survivor

Mike White might be best-known as a writer, actor or the man behind the critically-acclaimed HBO series Enlightened, but this year he added an unusual credit to his resume — playing himself on Survivor. He joined Tom Power to chat about finishing second on the most recent season of the reality TV staple, called Survivor: David vs. Goliath, and tells us why he so desperately wanted to become a castaway on the island.

— Produced by Mitch Pollock

*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.