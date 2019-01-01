Skip to Main Content
Tuesday, January 1, 2019: LeVar Burton, Sir David Attenborough and more

Today on q: actor LeVar Burton, journalist Shaughnessy Bishop-Stall's hangover playlist, Canadian fashion designer Tanya Taylor, broadcaster and natural historian Sir David Attenborough.
Actor LeVar Burton, journalist Shaughnessy Bishop-Stall, Canadian fashion designer Tanya Taylor, broadcaster and natural historian Sir David Attenborough. (Supplied, HarperCollins Canada/CBC, Submitted by Tanya Taylor, John Phillips/Getty Images)
Today on q, with Tom Power:

  • LeVar Burton tells us why he wants people to take a break from their daily lives and listen to a story.
  • Journalist and author Shaughnessy Bishop-Stall takes us through some classic hangover scenes from film, literature and music.
  • Canadian fashion designer Tanya Taylor talks about why her brand is all about being inclusive.
  • Sir David Attenborough looks back on his long career, from having a gorilla give him a dental exam to helping discover Monty Python. 

