Tuesday, January 1, 2019: LeVar Burton, Sir David Attenborough and more
Today on q: actor LeVar Burton, journalist Shaughnessy Bishop-Stall's hangover playlist, Canadian fashion designer Tanya Taylor, broadcaster and natural historian Sir David Attenborough.
Today on q, with Tom Power:
- LeVar Burton tells us why he wants people to take a break from their daily lives and listen to a story.
- Journalist and author Shaughnessy Bishop-Stall takes us through some classic hangover scenes from film, literature and music.
- Canadian fashion designer Tanya Taylor talks about why her brand is all about being inclusive.
- Sir David Attenborough looks back on his long career, from having a gorilla give him a dental exam to helping discover Monty Python.