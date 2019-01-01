Why hangovers make for good storytelling and art
So you've woken up to a brand new morning, a brand new year and quite possibly a whole new level of hangover.
Before you reach for that aspirin or tuck into that greasy brunch, know that you're not the first — or the last — person to feel this way.
Hangovers are all over pop culture and journalist Shaughnessy Bishop-Stall wanted to find out why. Bishop-Stall has spent the last 10 years drinking (in the name of research, of course). He's been travelling the world to learn how different cultures handle the morning after and testing those remedies himself.
Some hangover remedies are pretty weird, like getting someone to "bury you in hay." You can read more about that in Bishop-Stall's new book Hungover: The Morning After and One Man's Quest for the Cure, which is out now. Seeing as it's the very first day of 2019, we asked him to take us through some classic hangover scenes from film, literature and music. Below are some of his picks:
The Hangover (2009)
Withnail and I (1987)
Bessie Smith, Empty Bed Blues
Tom Waits, Tango 'Till They're Sore
Kris Kristofferson, Sunday Morning Coming Down
Kanye West, Dark Fantasy ft. Teyana Taylor
— Produced by Beza Seife
Miss an episode of CBC q? Download our podcast.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.