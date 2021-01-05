Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021: David Oyelowo, Reneltta Arluk and more
Today on q: actor David Oyelowo, Messiah/Complex director Reneltta Arluk, Fred Goodman and Patrick Watson remember the late singer-songwriter Lhasa de Sela, author Ibi Zoboi and activist Yusef Salaam.
Today on q, with guest host Talia Schlanger:
Actor David Oyelowo
Messiah/Complex director Reneltta Arluk
Fred Goodman and Patrick Watson remember the late singer-songwriter Lhasa de Sela
Author Ibi Zoboi and activist Yusef Salaam
