Jeremy Larter on his new film Pogey Beach — and why he's poking fun at P.E.I. stereotypes
If you're from the East Coast, you may know that the word "pogey" is slang for employment insurance. The word has a negative association that many resent, but filmmaker Jeremy Larter has decided to embrace it in some pretty hilarious ways.
Larter's latest project is a raunchy comedy called Pogey Beach, about a 19-year-old named Bethany who moves from Toronto to P.E.I. with her overprotective father. She's quickly smitten with the regulars who hang out at the beach near their home, called Pogey Beach.
The film actually started out as a fictional soap opera in a web series called Just Passing Through. Thanks to some financial help from fans, it's now its own movie.
Larter joins Tom Power live in the q studio to talk about his new film and why he wanted to poke fun at East Coast stereotypes. You can stream Pogey Beach now on iTunes and find it on demand through Eastlink and Shaw.
— Produced by Beza Seife
*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.
