Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019: Larry Charles, Stephanie Beatriz and more

Today on q: comedian Larry Charles, Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz, comedy historian Kliph Nesteroff on the evolution of presidential satire, Canada Reads panellist and science journalist Ziya Tong.
Comedian Larry Charles, Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz, comedy historian Kliph Nesteroff on the evolution of presidential satire, Canada Reads panellist and science journalist Ziya Tong. (Netflix, submitted by ID Public Relations, NBC, CBC)

Today onq, with Tom Power:

  • Comedian Larry Charles takes us inside the world's most dangerous places for comedy.
  • Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz tells us why a sitcom can be the right place to tackle tough topics.
  • Comedy historian Kliph Nesteroff traces the evolution of presidential satire.
  • Science journalist and Canada Reads panellist Ziya Tong defends Max Eisen's Holocaust memoir, By Chance Alone.

*The full episode audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.

Miss an episode of CBC q? Download our podcast.

