Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019: Larry Charles, Stephanie Beatriz and more
Today on q: comedian Larry Charles, Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz, comedy historian Kliph Nesteroff on the evolution of presidential satire, Canada Reads panellist and science journalist Ziya Tong.
Today onq, with Tom Power:
- Comedian Larry Charles takes us inside the world's most dangerous places for comedy.
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz tells us why a sitcom can be the right place to tackle tough topics.
- Comedy historian Kliph Nesteroff traces the evolution of presidential satire.
- Science journalist and Canada Reads panellist Ziya Tong defends Max Eisen's Holocaust memoir, By Chance Alone.
*The full episode audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.
