Canada Reads 2019: Why science journalist Ziya Tong is defending Max Eisen's Holocaust memoir
Science journalist Ziya Tong discusses why she's championing By Chance Alone by Max Eisen for this year's battle of the books.
Canada Reads, CBC's annual battle of the books, is back next month for another round of high-stakes debate. This year's theme is "one book to move you."
If you've tuned into q over the past few weeks, you might have heard from some of this year's panellists already. Today, science journalist Ziya Tong joins Tom Power live from Vancouver to share why she's defending By Chance Alone by Max Eisen.
You can catch the Canada Reads debates starting on March 25 on CBC Radio One, CBC Television and at cbc.ca/books. The debates will also be available on Gem, CBC's free streaming service.
