Megan Gail Coles' debut novel is a tough-love letter to Newfoundland
What does hometown love look like for you? For author Megan Gail Coles, the answer can be found in her writing.
Coles was born and raised in Savage Cove on the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland. She's spent a lot of her career thinking about the province she calls home, but her stories aren't usually warm and nostaligic. She writes about the stuff we don't always want to talk about, like the systemic tensions and traumas that underpin the lives of many Newfoundlanders.
Her debut novel Small Game Hunting At The Local Coward Gun Club centres on a cast of flawed characters who are implicated in each other's hopes, dreams and pains. It's a sombre and at times harrowing story that speaks to larger issues Coles feels Newfoundland needs to face.
She joined Tom Power from Newfoundland to tell us why she needed the book to be a tough-love letter to the place she could never leave.
— Produced by Tyrone Callender
*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.
Miss an episode of CBC q? Download our podcast.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.