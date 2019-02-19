Megan Gail Coles' debut novel is a tough-love letter to Newfoundland

What does hometown love look like for you? For author Megan Gail Coles, the answer can be found in her writing.

Coles was born and raised in Savage Cove on the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland. She's spent a lot of her career thinking about the province she calls home, but her stories aren't usually warm and nostaligic. She writes about the stuff we don't always want to talk about, like the systemic tensions and traumas that underpin the lives of many Newfoundlanders.

Her debut novel Small Game Hunting At The Local Coward Gun Club centres on a cast of flawed characters who are implicated in each other's hopes, dreams and pains. It's a sombre and at times harrowing story that speaks to larger issues Coles feels Newfoundland needs to face.

She joined Tom Power from Newfoundland to tell us why she needed the book to be a tough-love letter to the place she could never leave.

