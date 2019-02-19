Heat director Michael Mann is working on next chapter of the iconic film for his new publishing imprint
If you've seen any of Michael Mann's films, like Heat, Thief or The Insider, you'll know that they're recognized for their visual style. Mann drives the entire creative process for his films, often directing, producing and writing the screenplay.
Now, he's taking those skills to the world of books with his own publishing imprint, Michael Mann Books.
Today, Mann joins Tom Power live from New York to discuss his new book deal and how his style will translate from the screen to the written page.
The first book published through Michael Mann Books is called Hunting LeRoux by investigative journalist Elaine Shannon and it's out now. Watch the trailer for the book below.
— Produced by Ben Jamieson
*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.
Miss an episode of CBC q? Download our podcast.
