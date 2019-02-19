Canada Reads 2019: Why Chuck Comeau is championing Homes by Abu Bakr al Rabeeah and Winnie Yeung
Simple Plan's Chuck Comeau talks about being a Canada Reads panellist and why he's defending Homes: A Refugee Story by Abu Bakr Al Rabeeah and Winnie Yeung.
Canada Reads, CBC's annual battle of the books, is officially back for another round of high-stakes debate. This year's theme is "one book to move you."
Over the next couple of weeks on q, each of the five panellists will defend their book choices. Today, we hear from Chuck Comeau, the drummer for the band Simple Plan. He's championing Homes: A Refugee Story by Abu Bakr al Rabeeah and Winnie Yeung.
— Produced by Chris Trowbridge
*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.
Miss an episode of CBC q? Download our podcast.
