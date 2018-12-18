From designer controversies to the return of bike shorts: These were 2018's biggest fashion stories
Our fashion columnist Mosha Lundström Halbert recaps the fashion stories, controversies and trends that made headlines in 2018.
Listen15:35
Mosha Lundström Halbert is q's fashion columnist. She joins Tom Power live from Miami to run down some of this year's biggest stories in fashion, from big brands causing uproars to the return of bicycle shorts.
— Produced by Cora Nijhawan
Miss an episode of CBC q? Download our podcast here.
