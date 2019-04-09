'It's more fun with two': Steve Martin and Martin Short on their friendship and new comedy tour
Steve Martin and Martin Short have been making audiences laugh for decades. Now they've partnered up for a new two-man comedy show, called Now You See Them, Soon You Won't.
Listen23:25
Comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short have been making audiences laugh for decades with movies like The Three Amigos and Father of the Bride. Now, they have a new stage show called Now You See Them, Soon You Won't, which is partly a variety show and partly a stroll through the highlights of a long friendship.
Martin and Short joined q's Tom Power to talk about their influences and how their comedy has had to change as the times change too.
Now You See Them, Soon You Won't will be in Toronto on Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13 at the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts.
Click 'listen' near the top of this page to hear the full conversation.
— Produced by Ben Jamieson
Miss an episode of CBC q? Download our podcast.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.