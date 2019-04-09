'It's more fun with two': Steve Martin and Martin Short on their friendship and new comedy tour

Comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short have been making audiences laugh for decades with movies like The Three Amigos and Father of the Bride. Now, they have a new stage show called Now You See Them, Soon You Won't, which is partly a variety show and partly a stroll through the highlights of a long friendship.

Martin and Short joined q's Tom Power to talk about their influences and how their comedy has had to change as the times change too.

Now You See Them, Soon You Won't will be in Toronto on Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13 at the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts.

Click 'listen' near the top of this page to hear the full conversation.

— Produced by Ben Jamieson