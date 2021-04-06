Tuesday, April 6, 2021: William Shatner, Maria Bakalova and more
Today on Q: actor William Shatner, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm star Maria Bakalova, Soul co-director and screenwriter Kemp Powers.
Today on Q: William Shatner, Maria Bakalova, Kemp Powers
Today on Q, with host Tom Power:
-
Canadian-born icon William Shatner opens up about aging, loneliness and how a false cancer diagnosis changed the way he lives.
-
Maria Bakalova reflects on her life-changing role in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which made her the first Bulgarian actress to be nominated for a Golden Globe and an Academy Award.
-
Soul co-director and screenwriter Kemp Powers discusses the animated film's groundbreaking portrayal of African American identity, and how it helps dismantle the distinction between "winners and losers."
*Full episode audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.
WATCH | William Shatner's full interview with Tom Power: