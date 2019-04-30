From Smooth to Unwell: Matchbox Twenty's Rob Thomas reflects on his biggest hits and new solo album

In the '90s, Rob Thomas burst onto the mainstream music scene as a major songwriting force and the lead singer of Matchbox Twenty. The band immediately became one of the defining acts of the era, with four huge album releases over the last few decades.

If that wasn't enough, Thomas is also a massive solo artist in his own right, with a staggering track record when it comes to making hits. His best known hit is probably Smooth, his 1999 Billboard record-breaking collaboration with Santana.

Following the release of his first solo album in four years, Chip Tooth Smile, Thomas joined q's Tom Power to perform some music and reflect on some of his stand out career landmarks.

Below, watch Thomas perform his new single, One Less Day (Dying Young), live in the q studio.

Thomas' new solo album, Chip Tooth Smile, is out now.

