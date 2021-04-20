Tuesday, April 20, 2021: Paul Raci, Terri Lyne Carrington and more

Today on Q , with host Tom Power:

Veteran actor Paul Raci talks about his first-ever Oscar nomination for his performance in Sound of Metal, in which he plays a deaf mentor to a heavy metal drummer who's lost his hearing.

Multi-Grammy-winning drummer Terri Lyne Carrington — who's played alongside the likes of Stevie Wonder, Whitney Houston and Joni Mitchell — discusses her incredible career and how a Canadian legend, the late Oscar Peterson, helped her on her journey.