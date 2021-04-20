Tuesday, April 20, 2021: Paul Raci, Terri Lyne Carrington and more
Today on Q: Paul Raci, Terri Lyne Carrington, Eli Goree
Today on Q, with host Tom Power:
-
Veteran actor Paul Raci talks about his first-ever Oscar nomination for his performance in Sound of Metal, in which he plays a deaf mentor to a heavy metal drummer who's lost his hearing.
-
Multi-Grammy-winning drummer Terri Lyne Carrington — who's played alongside the likes of Stevie Wonder, Whitney Houston and Joni Mitchell — discusses her incredible career and how a Canadian legend, the late Oscar Peterson, helped her on her journey.
-
Actor Eli Goree, known for roles on Riverdale and HBO's Ballers, talks about his performance as Cassius Clay (also known as Muhammad Ali) in the film One Night in Miami, which is up for three Academy Awards.
WATCH | Paul Raci's full interview with Tom Power:
WATCH | Official trailer for One Night in Miami: