An oral history of The Powerpuff Girls

Originally published April 17, 2018

In 1998, the Cartoon Network introduced the world to ThePowerpuff Girls: three little girls named Blossom, Buttercup and Bubbles who used their superpowers to save the world before bedtime.

Craig McCracken is the animator who brought ThePowerpuff Girls to life. To celebrate the show's 20th anniversary, McCracken presents a q oral history, taking us back to the doodle that started it all. You'll also hear from Tara Strong, the Canadian voice actor, who plays Bubbles, and Dana Terrace, who was inspired by the series to become an animator and cartoonist herself.

Powerpuff Girl fan art from Dana Terrace, who grew up to be an animator. (Submitted by Dana Terrace)

Listen to the full segment near the top of this page.

— Produced by Alison Broverman

Miss an episode of CBC q? Download our podcast here.