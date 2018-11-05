An oral history of The Powerpuff Girls
Powerpuff Girls creator Craig McCracken takes us back 20 years, to the very beginning of superheros Blossom, Buttercup and Bubbles.
Originally published April 17, 2018
In 1998, the Cartoon Network introduced the world to ThePowerpuff Girls: three little girls named Blossom, Buttercup and Bubbles who used their superpowers to save the world before bedtime.
Craig McCracken is the animator who brought ThePowerpuff Girls to life. To celebrate the show's 20th anniversary, McCracken presents a q oral history, taking us back to the doodle that started it all. You'll also hear from Tara Strong, the Canadian voice actor, who plays Bubbles, and Dana Terrace, who was inspired by the series to become an animator and cartoonist herself.
— Produced by Alison Broverman
