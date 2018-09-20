Skip to Main Content
Thursday, September 20, 2018: Maggie Gyllenhaal, Bert Kreischer and more

Today on q, with Tom Power: (1) actor Maggie Gyllenhaal; (2) CBC News reporter Dave Seglins; (3) online culture panel with Elamin Abdelmahmoud and Angela Watercutter; (4) DJ Spinna's gateway to the music of Stevie Wonder; (5) comedian Bert Kreischer.

