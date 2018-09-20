Nintendo and Sony bid on gamer nostalgia
Our online culture panel discusses the power of '90s retro gaming and a few other big headlines taking over the internet this week.
Every week, q's online culture panel gets together to bring you up to speed on the big headlines taking over the internet right now. Today, Buzzfeed's social media editor, Elamin Abdelmahmoud, and WIRED's Angela Watercutter join Tom Power to talk about nostalgia gaming.
This week, Nintendo made some of their classic games — including Double Dragon, Donkey Kong and Super Mario Bros. — available to play online, for a fee, on their newest gaming console, the Switch. Sony also announced this week that they'll be releasing the PlayStation Classic, a mini version of the original.
— Produced by Beza Seife
