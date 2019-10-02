q's Thursday Headliner: Montreal hip-hop artist Hua Li
Hua Li drops by the q studio to perform a few new songs from her debut album, Dynasty.
In a segment that we call the q Thursday Headliner, we invite a band or artist we think you need to hear to kick off the show with a live performance. This week, Montreal hip-hop artist Hua Li drops by the q studio alongside Alexander Thibault to perform a few new songs from her debut album, Dynasty, which is out everywhere. She's on tour now.
— Produced by Mitch Pollock
