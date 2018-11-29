Prem Singh on playing boxer Pardeep Singh Nagra in Tiger
Prem Singh is the star and co-writer of the new film Tiger, about Canadian boxer Pardeep Singh Nagra. He tells us more about Nagra's story and why he's looked up to the boxer since high school.
Prem Singh is the star and co-writer of the new boxing film Tiger. It's about Canadian boxer Pardeep Singh Nagra, who was the only boxer in Ontario with a beard. As a practicing Sikh, Nagra's beard was important to his faith, but the clubs that he boxed for banned beards. What followed was a major court battle.
Today, Singh joins Tom Power live in the q studio to tell us more about Nagra's story and why he's looked up to the boxer since high school. Tiger opens in select theatres on Friday, November 30.
— Produced by Vanessa Greco
