Prem Singh on playing boxer Pardeep Singh Nagra in Tiger

Prem Singh is the star and co-writer of the new boxing film Tiger. It's about Canadian boxer Pardeep Singh Nagra, who was the only boxer in Ontario with a beard. As a practicing Sikh, Nagra's beard was important to his faith, but the clubs that he boxed for banned beards. What followed was a major court battle.

Today, Singh joins Tom Power live in the q studio to tell us more about Nagra's story and why he's looked up to the boxer since high school. Tiger opens in select theatres on Friday, November 30.

— Produced by Vanessa Greco

*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.

