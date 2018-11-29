nêhiyawak bring their sweeping experimental rock to the q studio
nêhiyawak is one of the latest bands to break out of the indie-rock scene in Canada. They're also part of a wave of Indigenous artists who've been reaching audiences all across the continent by championing a variety of genres.
The band hails from Edmonton, Alta. or amiskwaciy in Treaty 6 Territory and includes band members Kris Harper, Marek Tyler and Matthew Cardinal. The trio named their band after the Cree word for "people of the plains" or "Cree people," and while one of their big goals is to educate their audience with their music, they're also focused on educating themselves.
nêhiyawak dropped by the q music studio to perform some songs off their debut EP starlight, which is out now.
— Produced by Mitch Pollock
*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.
Miss an episode of CBC q? Download our podcast here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.