nêhiyawak bring their sweeping experimental rock to the q studio

nêhiyawak is one of the latest bands to break out of the indie-rock scene in Canada. They're also part of a wave of Indigenous artists who've been reaching audiences all across the continent by championing a variety of genres.

The band hails from Edmonton, Alta. or amiskwaciy​ in Treaty 6 Territory and includes band members Kris Harper, Marek Tyler and Matthew Cardinal. The trio named their band after the Cree word for "people of the plains" or "Cree people," and while one of their big goals is to educate their audience with their music, they're also focused on educating themselves.

nêhiyawak dropped by the q music studio to perform some songs off their debut EP starlight, which is out now.

nêhiyawak perform in the q music studio in Toronto, Ont. (Vivian Rashotte/CBC)

— Produced by Mitch Pollock

*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.

