Shad's most memorable interviews from Netflix's Hip-Hop Evolution
The team behind Netflix's Hip-Hop Evolution — host Shad, writer Rodrigo Bascuñán and director Darby Wheeler — share their most memorable interviews with some of hip-hop's greatest legends.
This year, hip-hop turns 45. A team of people have been working hard to capture this history in a Peabody award-winning documentary series that just returned to Netflix.
Hip Hop Evolution looks at the rise of hip-hop from the streets of New York, to cities across America. It's hosted by Shad, who you might have recently heard here on q, performing music from his new record.
He and a few of his colleagues, head writer Rodrigo Bascuñán and director Darby Wheeler, reflect on some of the most memorable hip-hop legends and stories they heard while making the series.
