Shad's most memorable interviews from Netflix's Hip-Hop Evolution

This year, hip-hop turns 45. A team of people have been working hard to capture this history in a Peabody award-winning documentary series that just returned to Netflix.

Hip Hop Evolution looks at the rise of hip-hop from the streets of New York, to cities across America. It's hosted by Shad, who you might have recently heard here on q, performing music from his new record.

He and a few of his colleagues, head writer Rodrigo Bascuñán and director Darby Wheeler, reflect on some of the most memorable hip-hop legends and stories they heard while making the series.

— Produced by ​Tyrone Callender

*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.

Miss an episode of CBC q? Download our podcast here.