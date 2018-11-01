Carly Maga on experiencing immersive theatre and her return from The Curious Voyage

Last week, theatre critic Carly Maga told us about the immersive theatre experience she was going on, called The Curious Voyage. The production begins in Barrie, Ont., and ends in London, England. Now that Maga is back from her trip, she joins Tom Power live in the q studio to tell us just how curious a voyage it was.

— Produced by ​Ben Edwards

*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.

Miss an episode of CBC q? Download our podcast here.