Toronto Raptors DJ 4Korners on how he pumps up fans and players
Whether or not you follow basketball, you're probably on the bandwagon now. Raptors fever has taken over the country as the team prepares to face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, marking the first time the team has advanced this far.
Toronto DJ Kirk St. Cyr, better known as 4Korners, is the man responsible for hyping up fans and players with pump-up jams at every game. As the official DJ for the Toronto Raptors, 4Korners has played to more than 20,000 fans at every home game since 2005.
He joined host Tom Power live in the q studio to talk about the songs he uses to get the crowd jumping. He also tells us what he thinks about Drake's presence on the sidelines, which player has the most surprising taste in music, who the team's best (and worst) dancer is and what Kawhi Leonard listens to.
