Meet Iris Scott, the world's first professional finger painter

Iris Scott is billed as the world's first full-time professional finger painter. She joined q's Tom Power live from New York to tell us how she went from painting canvases that sold for as little as $50 to pulling in about one million dollars each year.
If you happen to be in New York City, you can check out her work at the Filo Sofi Arts Gallery until Friday, June 7.
— Produced by Beza Seife
