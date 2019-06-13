Skip to Main Content
Thursday, June 13, 2019: Sergio Trujillo, Chanty Marostica and more
Q

Thursday, June 13, 2019: Sergio Trujillo, Chanty Marostica and more

Today on q: director and choreographer Sergio Trujillo, actor Byron Abalos, comedian Chanty Marostica, the origin of Joy Division's debut album cover.
CBC Radio ·
Today on q: director and choreographer Sergio Trujillo, actor Byron Abalos, comedian Chanty Marostica, the origin of Joy Division's debut album cover. (Getty Images, Soulpepper, Ryan Dillon, Factory Records)

Today on q, with host Tom Power:

  • Director and choreographer Sergio Trujillo
  • Actor Byron Abalos
  • Comedian Chanty Marostica
  • The origin of Joy Division's debut album cover

*The full episode audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.

Miss an episode of CBC q? Download our podcast.

 

More from this episode