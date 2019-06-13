'Who you are on the court is who you are off the court': Byron Abalos on his basketball play, Monday Nights
Byron Abalos is the co-creator and star of Monday Nights, an interactive, immersive theatre experience that invites audience members to participate in a basketball game.
Monday Nights is an interactive, immersive theatre experience that invites audience members to participate in a basketball game. The co-creator and star of the production, Byron Abalos, joined host Tom Power live in the q studio to talk about the real-life Monday night game that inspired the show and why it's so special to perform this play during the NBA Finals.
If you're in Toronto, you can check out Monday Nights at the Luminato Festival until this Sunday, June 16.
— Produced by Cora Nijhawan
