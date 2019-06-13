Unknown Pleasures: The story behind Joy Division's enigmatic debut album cover
This month marks the 40th anniversary of Joy Division's debut album, Unknown Pleasures. With help from the artist who designed the original cover, Peter Saville, we explain the origins of the enigmatic image.
This month marks the 40th anniversary of Joy Division's debut album Unknown Pleasures. The influential post-punk album featured an enigmatic cover image — a graph of white overlapping lines on a black background. Over the years, the image has been remixed and reinterpreted in pop culture, adapted countless times as T-shirts, running shoes, oven mitts and internet memes. With help from graphic designer Peter Saville, the artist who designed the original cover, we explain the origins of the image and why it still moves us.
