Unknown Pleasures: The story behind Joy Division's enigmatic debut album cover

This month marks the 40th anniversary of Joy Division's debut album Unknown Pleasures. The influential post-punk album featured an enigmatic cover image — a graph of white overlapping lines on a black background. Over the years, the image has been remixed and reinterpreted in pop culture, adapted countless times as T-shirts, running shoes, oven mitts and internet memes. With help from graphic designer Peter Saville, the artist who designed the original cover, we explain the origins of the image and why it still moves us.

— Produced by ​Chris Trowbridge

*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.