Tony Award-winner Sergio Trujillo on growing up in Toronto and landing in the U.S. as an illegal immigrant

There was a moment at the Tony Awards last Sunday night that was decades in the making. After 30 years on Broadway, first as a dancer and later as a choreographer, Sergio Trujillo won his first Tony Award. The Toronto-raised choreographer used his acceptance speech to talk openly about arriving in the U.S. as an illegal immigrant and was met with a standing ovation. He joined q's Tom Power live from New York to share more about his journey with us.

— Produced by ​Emma Godmere

*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.