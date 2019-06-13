Tony Award-winner Sergio Trujillo on growing up in Toronto and landing in the U.S. as an illegal immigrant
The Toronto-raised choreographer was met with a standing ovation at last week's Tony Awards when he used his acceptance speech to talk openly about arriving in the U.S. as an illegal immigrant.
There was a moment at the Tony Awards last Sunday night that was decades in the making. After 30 years on Broadway, first as a dancer and later as a choreographer, Sergio Trujillo won his first Tony Award. The Toronto-raised choreographer used his acceptance speech to talk openly about arriving in the U.S. as an illegal immigrant and was met with a standing ovation. He joined q's Tom Power live from New York to share more about his journey with us.
— Produced by Emma Godmere
