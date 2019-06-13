Skip to Main Content
Tony Award-winner Sergio Trujillo on growing up in Toronto and landing in the U.S. as an illegal immigrant
Q

Tony Award-winner Sergio Trujillo on growing up in Toronto and landing in the U.S. as an illegal immigrant

The Toronto-raised choreographer was met with a standing ovation at last week's Tony Awards when he used his acceptance speech to talk openly about arriving in the U.S. as an illegal immigrant.
CBC Radio ·
Sergio Trujillo accepts the Best Choreography award for Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations on stage during the 2019 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 9, 2019 in New York City. (Getty Images)

There was a moment at the Tony Awards last Sunday night that was decades in the making. After 30 years on Broadway, first as a dancer and later as a choreographer, Sergio Trujillo won his first Tony Award. The Toronto-raised choreographer used his acceptance speech to talk openly about arriving in the U.S. as an illegal immigrant and was met with a standing ovation. He joined q's Tom Power live from New York to share more about his journey with us.  

— Produced by ​Emma Godmere

*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.

Miss an episode of CBC q? Download our podcast.

 

More from this episode

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.