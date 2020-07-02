Jael Richardson's summer book picks for kids
Our books columnist Jael Richardson shares some great summer reads for kids that grown-ups will love too.
Jael Richardson is q's books columnist, an author and the artistic director of the Festival of Literary Diversity. She drops by every couple weeks to fill us in on a new book to check out.
Today, Richardson joined Tom Power to share some great summer reads for kids that grown-ups will love too.
Below are her picks:
- You Hold Me Up by Monique Gray Smith, illustrated by Danielle Daniel
- The poetry anthology Power Poems for Small Humans
- The Blue Road: A Fable of Migration text by Wayde Compton, illustrated by April dela Noche Milne
- My Story Starts Here: Voices of Young Offenders by Deborah Ellis
— Produced by Jean Kim
