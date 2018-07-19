Fortunate Ones on their musical partnership, and writing songs that offer hope in dark times

Newfoundland-based indie-folk duo Catherine Allan and Andrew James O'Brien, also known as Fortunate Ones, are partners in music and in life. Together, they've bowled over audiences across the country, but to do that requires some talent and dexterity. They chat with guest host Talia Schlanger about their musical chemistry and perform a few songs live in the q studio.

Folk duo Andrew James O'Brien and Catherine Allan of Fortunate Ones with Talia Schlanger in the q studio in Toronto, Ont. (Vivian Rashotte/CBC)

Fortunate Ones' new, sophomore record, Hold Fast, is out everywhere right now. They'll be touring across Canada this year.

Listen to the full conversation above.

— Produced by Mitch Pollock