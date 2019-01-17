Meet the man behind Freddie Mercury's teeth in Bohemian Rhapsody
Chris Lyons is a special effects artist who's dedicated more than 30 years to a very specific skill: making teeth. His company is called Fangs FX and he's made teeth for everyone from Meryl Streep to Tilda Swinston, but his most daunting job to date was recreating Freddie Mercury's teeth for the film Bohemian Rhapsody.
Freddie Mercury is played by Rami Malek who just took home the Golden Globe for best actor for that role. One thing audiences and critics can't stop talking about is how Malek was able to channel the Queen frontman — something that Malek says he wouldn't have been able to do without those teeth.
Lyons joins Tom Power to tell us more about designing the teeth that helped transform Malek into Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.
— Produced by Vanessa Nigro
*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.
Miss an episode of CBC q? Download our podcast.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.