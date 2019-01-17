Meet the man behind Freddie Mercury's teeth in Bohemian Rhapsody

Chris Lyons is a special effects artist who's dedicated more than 30 years to a very specific skill: making teeth. His company is called Fangs FX and he's made teeth for everyone from Meryl Streep to Tilda Swinston, but his most daunting job to date was recreating Freddie Mercury's teeth for the film Bohemian Rhapsody.

Freddie Mercury is played by Rami Malek who just took home the Golden Globe for best actor for that role. One thing audiences and critics can't stop talking about is how Malek was able to channel the Queen frontman — something that Malek says he wouldn't have been able to do without those teeth.

Lyons joins Tom Power to tell us more about designing the teeth that helped transform Malek into Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

— Produced by Vanessa Nigro

