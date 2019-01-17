Maggie Rogers is out to prove that she's more than just a viral sensation

Maggie Rogers got her big break in 2016 when she was studying music at New York University. She presented her song Alaska to the school's artist-in-residence, Pharrell Williams, and his gobsmacked reaction was caught on video, turning the song into a viral hit.

While sudden success might seem like a dream come true, it can also have a destablizing effect, so instead of rush-releasing her debut album, Rogers did something radical. She stepped away from the limelight for the better part of a year — an infinity in current music-industry terms — to take the time to get it right.

Now, nearly three years after that fateful meeting with Pharrell, Rogers has emerged with her first full-length album, Heard It In a Past Life.

Maggie Rogers performs a special stripped-down version of her song Light On live in the q studio. 4:42

She joined Tom Power to talk about her new album and why she's out to prove that she's more than just a viral sensation. She also performed a special stripped-down version of her song Light On live in the q studio.

Heard It In a Past Life is out everywhere on Jan. 18, 2019 and Rogers will be going on tour across Canada and the U.S. this spring.

— Produced by Mitch Pollock

*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.