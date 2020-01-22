Canadian artist Rajni Perera on how science fiction influences her work

Rajni Perera is a Canadian visual artist who makes paintings, sculptures and installations that are inspired by science fiction. In her work, Perera imagines a future reality in which black and brown immigrants, dressed in the clothing of their ancestors, are at the centre.

The artist joined host Tom Power in the q studio to talk about the use of Buddhist and Hindu religious symbolism in her work, why depicting black and brown women is so central to her practice, and why the Canadian art market can be a tough nut to crack.

If you're in Regina, you can see Perera's exhibition Banners for new Empires at the MacKenzie Art Gallery now until Sunday, Feb. 23. She has another exhibition opening at the The Robert McLaughlin Gallery in Oshawa, Ont., next month. It's called Made of Honey, Gold, and Marigold and it's on from Saturday, Feb. 1 to Sunday, April 19.

Previous Next

Download our podcast or click the 'Listen' link near the top of this page to hear the full conversation with Rajni Perera.

— Produced by ​Cora Nijhawan