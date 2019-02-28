Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019: James Blake, Wintersleep and more
Today on q: Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and producer James Blake, French-Moroccan author Leïla Slimani, musician Flying Hórses, Juno Award-winning band Wintersleep.
Today on q, with Tom Power:
- Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and producer James Blake chats about the collaborations on his new album, Assume Form
- Leïla Slimani, French-Moroccan novelist, talks about the English release of her debut novel, Adele
- Flying Hórses reflects on the making of her latest album
- Wintersleep discusses the making of music with a message
*The full episode audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.
