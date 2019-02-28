Skip to Main Content
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019: James Blake, Wintersleep and more

Today on q: Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and producer James Blake, French-Moroccan author Leïla Slimani, musician Flying Hórses, Juno Award-winning band Wintersleep.
Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and producer James Blake, French-Moroccan author Leïla Slimani, Juno Award-winning band Wintersleep, musician Flying Hórses. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Catherine Gallimard, Vivian Rashotte/CBC, Jonathan Lorange)

Today on q, with Tom Power:

  • Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and producer James Blake chats about the collaborations on his new album, Assume Form
  • Leïla Slimani, French-Moroccan novelist, talks about the English release of her debut novel, Adele 
  • Flying Hórses reflects on the making of her latest album
  • Wintersleep discusses the making of music with a message 

