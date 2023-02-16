Grace Lynn Kung was a 'painfully' shy kid. Now, she's starring in a TV show

Grace Lynn Kung has played some eclectic roles — from a national security agent, to a convict in Star Trek: Discovery, to having her head blown off in Cult of Chucky. Now, she's landed her first lead role as Marissa Wong in the new Citytv series Wong & Winchester.

The series is a female-driven procedural about an ex-cop turned private eye who ends up being forced to work with an inexperienced young woman fresh out of university. The Ottawa-born actor tells Tom Power why playing a surly, sarcastic detective is such a dream role.

WATCH | Official trailer for Wong & Winchester: