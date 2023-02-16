Grace Lynn Kung was a 'painfully' shy kid. Now, she's starring in a TV show
From playing a convict in Star Trek: Discovery to having her head blown off in Cult of Chucky, Grace Lynn Kung has taken on some eclectic roles. Now, the Canadian actor is stepping into her first lead role as Marissa Wong in the Citytv series Wong & Winchester.
The actor talks about the power of imperfection — and why playing an 'unpleasant' character is a dream role
The series is a female-driven procedural about an ex-cop turned private eye who ends up being forced to work with an inexperienced young woman fresh out of university. The Ottawa-born actor tells Tom Power why playing a surly, sarcastic detective is such a dream role.
WATCH | Official trailer for Wong & Winchester: