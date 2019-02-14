Skip to Main Content
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019: Bing Liu, Mélissa Laveaux and more

Today on q: Minding the Gap director Bing Liu, voice over artist Redd Pepper, writer and former music executive Will Ashon on the Wu-Tang Clan, singer-songwriter Mélissa Laveaux.
Minding the Gap director Bing Liu, voice over artist Redd Pepper, singer-songwriter Mélissa Laveaux. (Getty Images, Tim Stall, Romain Staros Staropoli)

Today on q, with guest host Laurie Brown:

  • Minding the Gap director Bing Liu
  • Voice over artist Redd Pepper
  • Writer and former music executive Will Ashon on the Wu-Tang Clan's seminal album debut, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)
  • Canadian singer-songwriter Mélissa Laveaux

