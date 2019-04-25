Skip to Main Content
Thursday, April 25, 2019: Nia Vardalos, Najwa Zebian and more
Today on q: actor, screenwriter and producer Nia Vardalos, poet, author and activist Najwa Zebian, rapper and Edmonton's former poet laureate Rollie Pemberton a.k.a. Cadence Weapon, musicologist Dr. Tammy L. Kernodle on Billie Holiday's Strange Fruit, poetry reading by Michael Ondaatje.
Today on q, with guest host Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe:

  • Actor, screenwriter and producer Nia Vardalos
  • Poet, author and activist Najwa Zebian
  • Rapper and Edmonton's former poet laureate Rollie Pemberton a.k.a. Cadence Weapon
  • Musicologist Dr. Tammy L. Kernodle on Billie Holiday's Strange Fruit
  • Poetry reading by Michael Ondaatje

