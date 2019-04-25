Thursday, April 25, 2019: Nia Vardalos, Najwa Zebian and more
Today on q: actor, screenwriter and producer Nia Vardalos, poet, author and activist Najwa Zebian, rapper and Edmonton's former poet laureate Rollie Pemberton a.k.a. Cadence Weapon, musicologist Dr. Tammy L. Kernodle on Billie Holiday's Strange Fruit, poetry reading by Michael Ondaatje.
Today on q, with guest host Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe:
- Actor, screenwriter and producer Nia Vardalos
- Poet, author and activist Najwa Zebian
- Rapper and Edmonton's former poet laureate Rollie Pemberton a.k.a. Cadence Weapon
- Musicologist Dr. Tammy L. Kernodle on Billie Holiday's Strange Fruit
- Poetry reading by Michael Ondaatje
*The full episode audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.
Miss an episode of CBC q? Download our podcast.