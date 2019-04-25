Hear Cadence Weapon read his new poem, Searching
Rapper and poet Rollie Pemberton, better known as Cadence Weapon, reads a new poem he wrote to help him cope with the constant negativity of the news cycle.
It's poetry week here on q and tomorrow rapper and poet Rollie Pemberton, better known by his alter ego, Cadence Weapon, will be guest hosting the show. In 2009, Pemberton was the poet laureate of his hometown of Edmonton. A few weeks ago, he wrote a new poem called Searching as a way to cope with the constant negativity of the news cycle. He joined us to read that poem.
— Produced by Cora Nijhawan
