Thursday, April 16, 2020: Saleema Nawaz, Barenaked Ladies and more

Today on q , with host Tom Power:

Author Saleema Nawaz talks about her new novel, Songs for the End of the World — an almost unbelievably prescient story about a global coronavirus pandemic.

Toronto-born filmmaker Richard J. Lewis discusses how the existential themes of HBO's Westworld speak to our current world crisis.

Barenaked Ladies' Ed Robertson talks about how the band is doing right now and how they got the idea for their quarantine "selfie cam jams."