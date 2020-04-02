Skip to Main Content
Thursday, April 16, 2020: Saleema Nawaz, Barenaked Ladies and more
Today on q: author Saleema Nawaz, director Richard J. Lewis, Ed Robertson of the Barenaked Ladies, medical illustrator Alissa Eckert.
Tom Power is the host of CBC Radio’s q. (Dustin Rabin)
Today on q, with host Tom Power:

  • Author Saleema Nawaz talks about her new novel, Songs for the End of the World — an almost unbelievably prescient story about a global coronavirus pandemic.

  • Toronto-born filmmaker Richard J. Lewis discusses how the existential themes of HBO's Westworld speak to our current world crisis.

  • Barenaked Ladies' Ed Robertson talks about how the band is doing right now and how they got the idea for their quarantine "selfie cam jams."

  • Medical illustrator Alissa Eckert explains how she approaches visualizing something that's invisible to the naked eye: infectious diseases.

