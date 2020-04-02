Thursday, April 16, 2020: Saleema Nawaz, Barenaked Ladies and more
Today on q: author Saleema Nawaz, director Richard J. Lewis, Ed Robertson of the Barenaked Ladies, medical illustrator Alissa Eckert.
Listen to the full episode53:59
Today on q, with host Tom Power:
-
Author Saleema Nawaz talks about her new novel, Songs for the End of the World — an almost unbelievably prescient story about a global coronavirus pandemic.
-
Toronto-born filmmaker Richard J. Lewis discusses how the existential themes of HBO's Westworld speak to our current world crisis.
-
Barenaked Ladies' Ed Robertson talks about how the band is doing right now and how they got the idea for their quarantine "selfie cam jams."
-
Medical illustrator Alissa Eckert explains how she approaches visualizing something that's invisible to the naked eye: infectious diseases.
