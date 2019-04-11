Lisa Loeb's oral history of Stay (I Missed You) from the film Reality Bites

The 1994 film Reality Bites captured the disillusionment and angst of Generation X. Winona Ryder's character can't decide between the moody free-spirit, played by Ethan Hawke, and the corporate dork, played by Ben Stiller.

Music plays a huge role in the film, but the biggest song off the Reality Bites soundtrack is Lisa Loeb's Stay (I Missed You).

At the time, Loeb was totally unknown, but thanks to the movie, she became the first unsigned artist to hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts. She joined us with producer Juan Pantino to tell the story behind the song that changed everything for her.

The film turns 25 this year and it's back in theatres this weekend to mark the anniversary.

