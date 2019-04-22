Q · Audio

Rupi Kaur, Adam Cohen and more 22/04/2019 [Full episode]

Poet, author and Instagram sensation Rupi Kaur opens up about the pressures of following up a successful debut book. Rock icon Rod Stewart talks about Maggie May, Elton John and his latest album Blood Red Roses. Actor Tatiana Maslany discusses her Broadway debut in the media satire Network. Leonard Cohen's son, Adam Cohen, returns to q to talk about mourning his father and celebrating his legacy with a new collection of writing.

